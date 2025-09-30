India may have missed opportunities here. The country has treated H-1B issues reactively, with hurried lobbying after each restriction, but no permanent framework treating people mobility as core to the strategic partnership. This is shortsighted, given that India's digital economy, projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, offers American firms vast markets that could be leveraged for India’s interests. In a world where digital supply chains matter as much as semiconductors or critical minerals, the movement of tech talent must be embedded in bilateral architecture. Treating this only as a business risk is inadequate.