In a country where most startups chase valuations, subsidies, or hype, Akasa has done something far rarer by beating incumbents in one of the toughest, most capital-hungry of industries. In less than four years since it was founded by Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh with investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as its financial backer, the newcomer has overtaken SpiceJet to become India’s third-largest carrier by revenue . At a time when, dragged down by debt and unpaid vendors, its older rival is barely keeping half its fleet in the air, Akasa is adding to its fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, securing fresh funding and grabbing market share. The result is a 49% year-on-year revenue increase in FY25 even as SpiceJet reported a sharp drop in revenue from operations.

For India’s flyers, trapped in a duopoly of IndiGo and Air India, this is not just a new airline story but a much-needed shake-up.

By avoiding the acquisition sprees that have distracted or derailed others, Akasa has built a reputation for operational discipline and strategic restraint. It has focused on underserved routes and maintained a younger, fuel-efficient fleet, with plans to expand to 226 aircraft by 2032. While others have chased flashy expansions or bloated code shares, Akasa has stuck to the fundamentals. Early data suggests it is delivering reliable service. Its on-time performance (OTP) scores are among the very best while its fare structures and growing popularity point toward competitive pricing and rising customer trust. In May 2025, the airline achieved the highest Passenger Load Factor (PLF) at 91.4% among domestic carriers, indicating good utilization and a sign that customers are choosing its services.

This surefootedness is exactly what makes Akasa a credible challenger in a market that has veered toward a duopoly. Ever since the Tata Group consolidated its aviation portfolio by acquiring Air India and absorbing Vistara into it, India’s aviation space has become a two-player race. According to DGCA numbers, IndiGo and Air India together control nearly 87% of India’s skies. Compare that with the US, where the top two carriers, American and Delta, hold around 35% combined, or Europe, where Ryanair leads with 17% but faces multiple strong competitors. India’s duopoly is unusually concentrated, leaving flyers vulnerable to price swings and service gaps. For a country with one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, such concentration is unsustainable without a robust challenger.

With SpiceJet going through a crisis, Akasa could serve that role.

History shows that airline startups can rewrite the rules of entire markets. Southwest in the US, Ryanair in Europe, and AirAsia in Southeast Asia proved that disciplined low-cost models can thrive alongside legacy giants, forcing them to cut fares and offer better service. But the skies also punish overreach: Norwegian Air Shuttle expanded too fast into long-haul routes and nearly collapsed under debt, while Iceland’s Wow Air folded outright when its ultra-cheap model buckled under fuel costs. Success in aviation demands focus and restraint as much as ambition.

Akasa’s nascent success also holds a larger lesson for India’s business ecosystem. Too many critical sectors in India, from telecom to online food delivery, are dominated by duopolies. In each of these areas, the lack of strong challengers weakens customer choice and stifles innovation. What these markets need is not more billion-dollar valuations, but startups that solve real, structural problems.

Akasa has chosen one of the most unforgiving industries to build in. Aviation has chewed up and spat out dozens of carriers in India alone. Kingfisher, Jet Airways, Air Deccan, GoAir, and many others are examples of companies undone by a mix of debt, overexpansion, or simply the brutal economics of running an airline. Richard Branson once said that the fastest way to become a millionaire is to start as a billionaire and then launch an airline. That cynicism exists for a reason: aircraft leases are dollar-denominated, fuel prices volatile, and margins razor-thin.

For Akasa, the road ahead is no easier. It will need to weather bouts of fuel shocks, currency swings, regulatory unpredictability, and the sheer cost of scale, especially as it aims for profitability by 2028. What makes its rise interesting is not that it has ‘cracked the code’ but that it has survived and grown where others have failed. That, in itself, sets it apart and makes it worth watching as more than just another startup story.

If it stays the course, Akasa may not just be a success story in aviation; it could become a model for how to build meaningful, enduring businesses in India.