Company Outsider: HUL's rare outsider hire signals potential strategic shift
Summary
- HUL’s current leadership team comprises people like CEO Rohit Jawa, chief financial officer (CFO) Ritesh Tiwari, and chief people, transformation and sustainability officer B.P. Bidappa.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has drafted in Rajneet Kohli, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Britannia Industries Ltd, as executive director, foods, a move that marks a sharp departure for the FMCG major which has mostly preferred elevating in-house talent to its leadership positions. Kohli, a veteran of the FMCG sector, worked with companies like Jubilant Foodworks, Coca-Cola and Asian Paints before joining Britannia as CEO.