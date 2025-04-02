Company Outsider: HUL's rare outsider hire signals potential strategic shift

Both moves, Kohli’s to HUL and Krishnamurthy’s away from it, have an air of mystery about them. Krishnamurthy was named head of HUL’s foods and refreshment business, the second largest for the company, just last year. At 49, he’s likely to join the ranks of HUL alumni like Sudhir Sithapati, Lina Nair, Gopal Vittal, Ignatius Navil Noronha, Anand Kripalu, and Suresh Narayanan, who have gone on to head other firms. Kohli’s exit from Britannia is more puzzling since he was just two years into his role as CEO of the ₹16,186 crore company, whose growth momentum has slowed over the last two years. Still, Britannia remains an iconic company and to settle for a non-CEO role heading an HUL division with slightly lower sales, seems surprising. But given his age, just around 50, and his successful stints at Coca-Cola and Dominos, he would fancy a shot at the top job once current CEO Jawa, now 58, steps down.