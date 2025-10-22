Google’s recent $15 billion investment in a Visakhapatnam data centre is a shrewd bet on India emerging as a major player in the digital infrastructure business. But it is also a warning to Indian tech companies that they, once again, risk playing second fiddle if they are not proactive.

A decade ago, India was poised at the forefront of the cloud revolution, boasting a deep pool of engineers, a growing market, and explosive data generation. Yet, lacking in ambition, its IT giants treated cloud merely as a service add-on rather than a strategic imperative. While global hyperscalers poured fortunes into building the digital economy’s backbone, Indian companies were content with taking a small bite. Today, the country generates a substantial share of the world’s data but hosts only a sliver of global capacity, with most processing happening elsewhere.

The numbers from JM Financial's Data Centre 101 report tell the story starkly. The country generates 20% of global data, but hosts only 5.5% of global data centre capacity. The US dominates with nearly 40% of global operational data centre capacity, followed by China. This lopsided distribution highlights how early movers locked in advantages, turning infrastructure into a moat for innovation and economic power.

But TCS’s recent announcement of a multibillion-dollar push into data centres suggests the possibility of a pivotal shift. While the services powerhouse seeks to integrate backward, a clutch of large Indian conglomerates are also seeing value in the business and committing large sums to it.

What sets this moment apart is India’s rare position of advantage, not catch-up. Several converging factors have created this window of opportunity as detailed in three recent reports, by Jefferies, JM Financial, and Kotak Mutual Fund, respectively.

First, as detailed in the JM Financial report, DeepSeek's breakthrough has fundamentally altered infrastructure economics. By slashing GPU needs for competitive models, they make high-density racks less essential. India’s existing facilities, once seen as outdated, now align perfectly with these lighter demands.

Second, the cost arbitrage is massive. According to a Kotak Mutual Fund presentation, data centre development cost is one of the lowest in India (30% lower than in the US), with only China’s costs being lower.

Above all, policy winds are favourable. Data protection laws, localization mandates from regulators like Reserve Bank of India and Sebi, and state incentives ranging from exemptions to subsidies, form a supportive framework absent during the cloud era. The India AI Mission, backed by substantial funding, further accelerates this push.

Compounding this is India’s yawning infrastructure gap. Colocation capacity stands at 1.7 GW today, with occupancy rates nearing 97%, signaling demand outstrips supply. According to a Jefferies Equity Research report of September 2025, this is set to surge fivefold to 8 GW by 2030, driven by exploding data traffic, digital payments growth, and AI adoption. Reliance, AWS (Amazon Web Services), and Adani have promised new supply, but the mix skews toward foreign hyperscalers or conglomerates viewing data centres as pure infrastructure bets. Jefferies estimates this expansion requires $30 billion in capex, creating opportunities across construction, power equipment, and cooling systems.

The missing link is for tech companies to also view it as a strategic move. Data centres are the bedrock of AI sovereignty. As AI markets explode globally and domestically, workloads devour far more computing power than traditional cloud. Without ownership, India risks being relegated to AI’s back office rather than staking a claim to own the shovels and picks.

The hope is that local data centres in India can help drive the development of foundational large language models (LLMs). By controlling computing infrastructure, India can securely use its own data, reduce costs and delays, and build models suited to its languages and needs. This could boost local innovation, from AI in regional languages to tools for specific sectors, while reducing dependence on Western platforms. It could give rise to an ecosystem of startups and researchers, positioning India as an AI innovator rather than just a consumer.

The business case for data centres is also strong, since they yield infrastructure-like returns with high margins and low vacancies. At premium valuations, the opportunity rivals any sector, with the analysis from JM Financial stating that it translates into an enterprise value of $100 billion by 2030.

India squandered the cloud wave due to a lack of ambition from its leading tech companies. With AI, the alignment is perfect: cost leadership, policy backing, technical prowess, and timely technology shifts. Google’s Vizag wager should galvanize Indian companies to go all in on this emerging opportunity.