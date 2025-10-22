Company Outsider: India missed the cloud boom. Can it catch the AI data centre train?
A decade ago, India was poised at the forefront of the cloud revolution, boasting a deep pool of engineers, a growing market, and explosive data generation. Yet, lacking in ambition, its IT giants treated cloud merely as a service add-on rather than a strategic imperative.
Google’s recent $15 billion investment in a Visakhapatnam data centre is a shrewd bet on India emerging as a major player in the digital infrastructure business. But it is also a warning to Indian tech companies that they, once again, risk playing second fiddle if they are not proactive.