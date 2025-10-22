The hope is that local data centres in India can help drive the development of foundational large language models (LLMs). By controlling computing infrastructure, India can securely use its own data, reduce costs and delays, and build models suited to its languages and needs. This could boost local innovation, from AI in regional languages to tools for specific sectors, while reducing dependence on Western platforms. It could give rise to an ecosystem of startups and researchers, positioning India as an AI innovator rather than just a consumer.