Company Outsider: IndiGo’s soaring valuation shows the power of privatization, liberalization’s unfinished agenda
SummaryBoeing has forecast that India and South Asia’s commercial aviation market, with airlines like IndiGo, will see a nearly four-fold increase in its fleet over the next 20 years.
With a market cap of $23.45 billion, Indigo just became the world’s most valuable airline. Let that sink in. This is a company that didn’t exist 20 years ago, in a sector that was thrown open to the private sector just 10 years before that. Sure, it is a beneficiary of the changing dynamics of the global travel industry in which South Asia and India are the world’s fastest-growing commercial aviation markets. Aircraft maker Boeing has forecast that India and South Asia’s commercial airplane fleet will grow nearly four-fold over the next 20 years, with the region’s air traffic set to expand more than 7% annually through 2043.