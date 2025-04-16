The thing is all of these factors have the potential to impact IndiGo as well, though its model of leasing aircraft rather than buying them, gives it some immunity. In addition, its orders for airplanes happened early, before the current demand-supply mismatch hit. That means it is more assured of plane supplies than other airlines. But what makes IndiGo most attractive to investors is its proven resilience over the past 20 years in a market where airlines have come and gone. Since it began operations in August 2006, erstwhile heavyweights like Kingfisher, Jet Airways and GoAir have gone bankrupt while the state-owned behemoth Air India had to be jettisoned in a fire sale. It had to cope with other crippling slowdowns - the post-financial crisis period when Indian carriers posted a combined ₹10,000 crore in losses, as well as the Covid years when air travel ground to a virtual halt. These setbacks bruised IndiGo but its operational efficiencies and cost management ensured that it emerged from them stronger than its rivals and better equipped to capitalize on the bounce-back in business that followed.