newsletters
Company Outsider: ITC’s pivot to FMCG giant has been a strategic tour de force
Sundeep Khanna 4 min read 26 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- India’s largest cigarette company has been nurturing its non-cigarettes businesses for more than 25 years and diversified into these with an eye on the future and not because of any immediate duress.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Company Outsider is a weekly newsletter by Sundeep Khanna. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less