Company Outsider: Midcap IT shines, but Big Five still hold the crown
Midcap IT firms like Sonata, Happiest Minds, Persistent, and Coforge are driving AI adoption and digital transformation, challenging TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra in India’s evolving IT sector.
Midcap IT companies are all the rage. Investors love them while analysts claim they constitute a major threat to the big boys of the sector. With two of them - Sonata and Happiest Minds - breaking rank to quantify their business from AI, they are being seen as future-ready. On the basis of this evidence, these smaller firms are said to be emerging as a threat to the big boys of Indian IT.