Company Outsider: Midcap IT shines, but Big Five still hold the crown

Midcap IT companies are all the rage. Investors love them while analysts claim they constitute a major threat to the big boys of the sector. With two of them - Sonata and Happiest Minds - breaking rank to quantify their business from AI, they are being seen as future-ready. On the basis of this evidence, these smaller firms are said to be emerging as a threat to the big boys of Indian IT.

The thing is, we have heard this before. Indeed, the dominance of TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra is not for lack of challengers. In the last 15 years, midcaps have threatened to break the stranglehold of the Big 5. Waves of digital transformation, from cloud adoption to advanced analytics, put wind in the sails of hungry midsize challengers. Yet, despite flashes of brilliance and surging growth premiums, these firms have not managed to upend the core order. The reason is not a lack of innovation, but the fact that they operate in a market shaped, ultimately, by the gravitational pull of scale.

Anyone present during the great cloud migration of the late 2000s could feel the tremor. A sector built on labour-arbitrage and legacy contract annuities was suddenly thrown off-kilter. Software-as-a-Service, infrastructure hyperscalers, and the promise of rapid digitization played straight to the strengths of midcaps: agility and focus. For a fleeting few years, this agility translated into performance. Midcap IT providers lapped the big players in growth rates, carved out lucrative verticals, and, like today, earned valuation premiums much higher than their larger peers.

The midcaps sprinted furthest into domains like cloud, IoT, and data analytics, tailoring solutions, while the vaunted titans were still untangling their legacy contracts. From 2015 to 2022, the annualized revenue growth rate of leading midcaps hit a remarkable 15–25%, well above the numbers booked by the Big Five.

But despite the investor excitement and premium market valuations this generated, they soon dropped out of the race to the top. And it was not for want of opportunities. Two of the Big 5 - Wipro and Tech Mahindra - have been vulnerable for a long time. Yet, every time one of the big boys slipped, it was another one of the large companies that grabbed available business and strengthened its position. As Wipro, and Infosys to some extent, went through a bad patch, it was Cognizant that steamed ahead. Effectively, there was rotation at the margins, but the membership in this exclusive club rarely changes.

So what holds back the contenders?

The answer lies not in lack of technical daring, but in the very architecture of global IT services. For the largest enterprises, which award the contracts that shift balance sheets, scale, continuity, and integration matter more than anything else. That’s where the Big Five score. They have decades-long relationships woven into their client operations and digital backbones that stretch across continents. Replacing a TCS or an Infosys with a smaller rival isn’t a matter of choice; it’s a dice roll with too much at stake.

The latest wave, that of artificial intelligence and generative AI, appears once again to favour those who can move first, and midcaps like Persistent and Coforge have been quick off the blocks. Yet, history suggests that these waves, once mature, end up amplifying the power of those already entrenched.

That’s not to say the midcap story is all hype. Investors have every reason to prize the speed and vertical depth they promise. But transformation at scale demands global reach and resilience. Add to that the trust equation, especially for crucial enterprise workloads, and it is the incumbent majors who have the edge.

Having said that, the experience of companies like Tech Mahindra and Wipro shows how dangerous complacency can be. Their inability to adapt faster than the next paradigm shift in the past placed question marks on their future relevance. Even for the more successful giants like TCS and Infosys, AI and associated technologies will present major challenges and will almost certainly impact their high margins. But the story of disruption in Indian IT repeats with a curious regularity: new entrants set the pace in niche domains. Yet, risk-averse global enterprises ultimately double down on the providers with scale and the muscle to deliver transformation.

Midcaps will win the news cycle, and justifiably so, for their agility and innovative approaches to everything from AI-driven quantification to cloud-native deployments. But we still have to see many more big, global contracts go their way to accept that the baton of leadership is changing hands.