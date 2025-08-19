Company Outsider: Midcap IT shines, but Big Five still hold the crown

But despite the investor excitement and premium market valuations this generated, they soon dropped out of the race to the top. And it was not for want of opportunities. Two of the Big 5 - Wipro and Tech Mahindra - have been vulnerable for a long time. Yet, every time one of the big boys slipped, it was another one of the large companies that grabbed available business and strengthened its position. As Wipro, and Infosys to some extent, went through a bad patch, it was Cognizant that steamed ahead. Effectively, there was rotation at the margins, but the membership in this exclusive club rarely changes.