However, the strategic rationale underlying today's acquisitions tells a fundamentally different story. Where the 2006-07 wave was offensive, aimed at global expansion and market capture, the current trend appears increasingly defensive, designed to hedge against the rising tide of deglobalization and protectionism in global trade dynamics. US president Donald Trump's tariff wars, which have seen the imposition of sweeping duties on many products, signal a broader retreat from the free-trade consensus that had dominated international commerce for decades. The EU, too, has introduced its own carbon border adjustment mechanisms with serious implications for Indian exporters.