Novelis and after: How Hindalco cracked the foreign buyout code
The Novelis takeover became a crucial testbed for Hindalco to learn how to ascend the value chain while absorbing cutting-edge production technologies. Subsequent acquisitions have consistently provided access to sustainable manufacturing technologies, especially in low-carbon aluminum production.
Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, offers a compelling case study in how strategic overseas acquisitions can deliver substantial long-term gains. Its recent $125 million purchase of specialty alumina maker AlumChem Companies, for instance, directly traces its lineage to the 2007 purchase of Novelis Inc. for approximately $6 billion in a deal Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla aptly described as a “landmark transaction."