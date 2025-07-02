Thus, the Novelis takeover proved instrumental in its pivot towards high-margin can sheets used by beverage giants like Pepsi and Coca-Cola. It transformed Hindalco from a primary aluminum producer into a leader in value-added products. The latest AluChem acquisition further strengthens this trajectory, positioning Hindalco to supply critical materials for growth sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, precision ceramics, aerospace, and medical applications. Similarly, the latest move to buy the Cincinnati-based AluChem, with its manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Arkansas, builds upon Hindalco's 2020 purchase of Aleris and strengthens the company’s standing as a global manufacturer with sophisticated capabilities. AluChem operates in the advanced materials business, a sector that has seen a flurry of recent M&A activity, including Applied Nanolayers by Black Semiconductor, Kabkom by HEXPOL, and Filament Innovations by Proteor, all three in 2025. With Hindalco aiming to double its specialty alumina capacity by FY30 even as it competes with industry titans like Rio Tinto Group and Aluminum Corporation of China, these overseas assets are a necessary springboard.