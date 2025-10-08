Company Outsider: RCB sale tests whether corporate sports ownership builds value - or egos
As RCB celebrates its first IPL title, the future of its ownership hangs in the balance. Diageo's departure raises questions about the true value of corporate sports franchises.
In a season that finally saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lift its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, the irony couldn’t be starker - owner Diageo is looking to exit the franchise. Among the frontrunners in the race to buy the IPL’s most valuable team are Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, and at least two other business houses.