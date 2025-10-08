That model may be the real economics of premium sports franchises: they operate on the Greater Fool Theory that drives much of private equity and venture capital. The bet isn't on sustainable cash flows or strategic synergies, but on finding a buyer willing to pay more tomorrow than you did today. In a market where IPL franchise valuations have tripled in just three years, and where new money keeps flowing in, that strategy can work, provided the exit is timed right. Consider Chennai Super Kings: after five title wins, the team finished last this year and lost its ranking as the most valuable IPL team. With UltraTech buying team owner India Cements last year, its future looks uncertain.