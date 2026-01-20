India just rewrote tax rules for foreign investors. Sadly, it isn't clear what they are. That's the subtext of the Supreme Court's 15 January ruling against Tiger Global. The verdict itself is unambiguous: the private equity (PE) firm must pay capital gains tax on its $1.6 billion Flipkart stake sale to Walmart in 2018, despite routing the transaction through Mauritius, a country with which India has a tax treaty specifically designed to avoid double taxation. The court ruled that having a registered entity in Mauritius and holding a Tax Residency Certificate wasn't enough when the real control sat in New York.

If this were just another tax dispute that went against a global firm, it would be the end of the story. But the judgment, while decisive on Tiger Global's liability, leaves a more consequential question hanging: what exactly makes an offshore entity "real" enough to deserve treaty protection?

The deciding factor seems to have been Chase Coleman, Tiger Global's New York-based founder, who had signing authority for any transaction over $250,000 in the Mauritius entities' bank accounts. That single detail, buried in bank documents, demolished the claim that these were independent businesses. The Supreme Court saw them as remote-controlled shells. The principle of substance over form is unquestionable. No country can allow structures designed purely to dodge taxes.

The problem is the court provided no formula for what constitutes the right structures. Would it be a certain number of local employees or an independent board that meets quarterly or annual operational budgets exceeding a threshold? The silence on this dilutes some of the good coming out of the verdict.

Consider the immediate fallout. Investors who routed funds through Singapore, which now accounts for 30% of India's FDI versus Mauritius's diminished 17%, would be nervously reviewing their structures. The substance-over-form doctrine applies equally but nobody knows where the line sits until tax authorities challenge a deal and courts rule years later.

Adding to the complexity, Tiger Global argued that its investments, made before 1 April 2017, should be 'grandfathered' and protected from taxation under the pre-amendment treaty. The court rejected this, ruling that General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) provisions apply to when the transaction occurs (2018), not when shares were acquired. This interpretation could affect numerous pre-2017 investments that exit after the cutoff date.

Experts estimate that ₹20,000 crore in similar structures could now face scrutiny. While this evokes memories of the Vodafone and Cairn cases (which involved retroactive taxation that India eventually abandoned), the Tiger Global case is legally different, involving treaty interpretation rather than retrospective law. But for investors, the practical effect could feel identical: deals structured a decade ago under what seemed like established treaty protections now face billion-dollar tax bills based on newly clarified standards. The legal ping-pong this case went through (from rejection by the Authority for Advance Rulings in 2020, to Delhi High Court relief in 2024, to the SC reversal) meant years in limbo for Tiger Global. That uncertainty corrodes the investment climate more than any tax rate.

To be fair, India isn't alone in this pivot. The OECD's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative has 140 countries coordinating against treaty abuses. Justice Pardiwala asserted that "taxing an income arising out of its own country is an inherent sovereign right," and proposed that India adopt specific safeguards when negotiating tax treaties, including limitation of benefits clauses, explicit carve-outs for domestic anti-avoidance laws like GAAR, and periodic review mechanisms.

But these remain judicial observations rather than implemented policy guidelines.

India has every right to tax value created within its borders. The principle is sound. But rights exercised without predictability become arbitrary power. The SC has rewritten the rules. Now the government must write the manual. Tax sovereignty without implementation guidelines isn't strength. It's the kind of uncertainty that turns investors toward more predictable markets, even at lower returns.

With India and Mauritius having signed a new protocol in March 2024 (pending ratification) that shifts the treaty's focus from promoting investment to preventing tax abuse, the policy direction is unmistakable. Whether this becomes a foundation for transparent tax enforcement or triggers another cycle of disputes will depend on whether the government provides clear implementation guidelines before the next wave of litigation begins.