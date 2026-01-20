Experts estimate that ₹20,000 crore in similar structures could now face scrutiny. While this evokes memories of the Vodafone and Cairn cases (which involved retroactive taxation that India eventually abandoned), the Tiger Global case is legally different, involving treaty interpretation rather than retrospective law. But for investors, the practical effect could feel identical: deals structured a decade ago under what seemed like established treaty protections now face billion-dollar tax bills based on newly clarified standards. The legal ping-pong this case went through (from rejection by the Authority for Advance Rulings in 2020, to Delhi High Court relief in 2024, to the SC reversal) meant years in limbo for Tiger Global. That uncertainty corrodes the investment climate more than any tax rate.