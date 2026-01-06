Company Outsider | Scooters to inverters: How Bhavish Aggarwal’s many ideas hobbled Ola’s EV edge

There are lessons in this for India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem. First, synergy is not a strategy. Just because you have a database of EV buyers doesn't mean you can sell them a home inverter. Adjacency must be earned through operational excellence, not just proximity. Second, the "Founder-as-Hero" myth has its limits. Aggarwal’s drive is undeniable, but a company of Ola’s scale requires a transition from founder-led firefighting to systems-led governance. Finally, operations are the core of startup enterprises. In the 2010s, around the time that Ola started out, disruption was the name of the game. In the 2020s, for companies dealing with physical goods and infrastructure, it is about the unglamorous work of supply chains and service centres.