Company Outsider | Scooters to inverters: How Bhavish Aggarwal’s many ideas hobbled Ola’s EV edge

What do ride-sharing, food delivery, electric scooters, and home inverters have in common? To the casual observer, very little. To Bhavish Aggarwal, the restless founder of the Ola group, they are interconnected nodes in a grand, unified theory of Indian tech. Since launching Ola Cabs in 2010, Aggarwal has spun off disparate businesses at dizzying speed, finding synergies that escape most ordinary folks. In his vision, a taxi business naturally leads to electric vehicles, seasoned with food delivery, fuelled by digital payments, and eventually anchored by foundational AI models for Indian languages.
It is the ambition of a polymath. But as Ola’s recent trajectory suggests, there is a thin line between visionary diversification and a corporate strategy in search of an identity. The failure of some of the businesses and limited success for the rest, are possible triggers for Ola’s fretfulness. The latest pivot—selling home inverters through retail outlets originally set up to deliver electric scooters—betrays a confused mini-conglomerate searching for a spark as the core engine begins to sputter.
The numbers tell a sobering story. Ola Electric, once the poster child of India’s EV revolution, is facing a gruelling winter. After a dominant start, the company’s share of the electric two-wheeler market has fallen from 36.7% in 2024 to approximately 16% by the end of 2025. The "Futurefactory," designed to disrupt the global automotive order, is grappling with the reality of manufacturing complexity and is now being pivoted toward energy storage to find new revenue streams even as the electric two-wheeler leadership has moved to legacy manufacturers, TVS, Bajaj and its primary rival, Ather Energy.
Ola’s fall isn’t just Aggarwal’s cross to bear. Customers are hurting, too. Social media is awash with harrowing tales of "ghost" service centres, software glitches that turn scooters into bricks, and a customer support apparatus that seems perennially overwhelmed. This operational friction has had serious ramifications for investors. Since its much-vaunted August 2024 IPO at a price of ₹76, Ola Electric’s stock price has plunged to around ₹40 - a staggering 47% decline - and investor patience is wearing thin.
So, where did Ola go wrong? The primary diagnosis is a chronic lack of focus. In the management classic Good to Great, James Collins uses a Greek parable to distinguish between two leadership types: the fox, who pursues many complex paths, and the hedgehog, who simplifies a complex world into a single organizing idea. Collins argues that greatness is achieved through a "Hedgehog Concept" which is a singular focus found at the intersection of three circles: what a company can be the best in the world at, what it is deeply passionate about, and what drives its economic engine. By identifying this sweet spot, Hedgehog companies move beyond mere competence to achieve sustainable excellence.
Aggarwal appears to be a fox in a world that rewards hedgehogs. By flitting from one grand idea to another without consolidating the previous one, Ola has failed to build a strong enough operational moat.
In the high-stakes world of Indian tech, there is a seductive lure to grandstanding. Aggarwal has often positioned Ola as the national champion against global incumbents. Yet, while Ola was busy winning the PR battles, competitors like Ather were winning the quiet war of attrition by taking the slow road, focusing on engineering, R&D, and incremental scaling. Today, Ather is the pace-setter in the premium electric two-wheeler segment, proving the value of slow and steady growth.
There are lessons in this for India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem. First, synergy is not a strategy. Just because you have a database of EV buyers doesn't mean you can sell them a home inverter. Adjacency must be earned through operational excellence, not just proximity. Second, the "Founder-as-Hero" myth has its limits. Aggarwal’s drive is undeniable, but a company of Ola’s scale requires a transition from founder-led firefighting to systems-led governance. Finally, operations are the core of startup enterprises. In the 2010s, around the time that Ola started out, disruption was the name of the game. In the 2020s, for companies dealing with physical goods and infrastructure, it is about the unglamorous work of supply chains and service centres.
Ola remains a significant player in the EV business, and Aggarwal’s audacity is a necessary ingredient for India’s growth. However, audacity without execution is never going to be enough.