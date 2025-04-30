newsletters
Company Outsider: Indian IT's perfect storm may be a temporary squall and not a sign of climate change
SummaryThe latest results of the top four Indian IT companies - TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech, along with the accompanying commentary point to a serious slowdown that is expected to continue this year.
The news from India’s IT services industry is grim with tepid growth and subdued forecasts capping what has been a nightmarish two years. But if the past holds out any pointers, this may just be a passing shower rather than a signal of climate change.
