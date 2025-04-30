That there is pain ahead is obvious. Hiring is down, salary hikes are being postponed and layoffs have started. But to write off a $280 billion industry’s future on the basis of a few bad quarters is foolhardy. While technology changes are rapid, their transmission into business isn’t. It takes years for large, mature companies to switch entirely to a new technology. The term cloud computing first gained currency in the early 1990s but it wasn’t till 2006, when Amazon launched AWS, that large companies started adopting cloud-based computing. Even then, in 2016, only an estimated 35% of corporate data was stored in the cloud.