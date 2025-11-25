Company Outsider: The 10-minute miracle costing Zomato and Swiggy a fortune
Rather than tighten up, trim costs, or experiment with less capital-hungry expansion, both platforms are choosing to pour billions into a business that is, as per their own earnings, deeply unprofitable.
It is a strange situation. Zomato and Swiggy are racing to deepen their losses; but for now, investors don’t seem to mind. Their strategy of doubling down on ultra-fast grocery delivery, even though their core food-delivery business is clearly hitting a ceiling, is being touted as bold innovation. In reality, it may be just capital destruction.