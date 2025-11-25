Company Outsider: The 10-minute miracle costing Zomato and Swiggy a fortune

Dark stores are capital-intensive assets that walk a tightrope between scale and profitability. The cost of maintaining inventory, managing spoilage, running 24×7 operations, and paying riders for lightning-fast delivery creates significant operational pressure. In the Indian context, this model faces distinct challenges. To fulfil the promise of 10-minute delivery, these stores cannot be on the cheaper outskirts; they must be nestled within prime, high-density residential clusters, where rental costs are high. Furthermore, they are becoming civic flashpoints. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in major metros are increasingly pushing back against the noise, sidewalk encroachment, and traffic chaos caused by swarms of delivery bikes. Sure, the economics are improving following higher order values, better inventory management, and operational efficiency. The question is whether companies can scale faster than they burn cash expanding their networks.