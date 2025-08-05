Company Outsider | The CEO shuffle: Massive disruption prompts global hunt for agile, adaptive leadership
These moves aren’t just routine corporate reshuffles, but a response to huge disruptions in the way business has been done for decades.
The global economic scenario is unraveling at breakneck speed, with artificial intelligence (AI) and tariff wars its most visible drivers. From boardrooms in Mumbai to Cincinnati, companies are reckoning with what US politician Donald Rumsfeld once called the “unknown unknowns".