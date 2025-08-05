Look no further than developments at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company and among the country’s biggest employers, which recently announced what may be its largest layoff exercise to date. The last time a Tata Group company initiated job cuts of this scale was in the 1990s, when Tata Steel, then the conglomerate’s flagship, slashed a third of its workforce under its new leader Ratan Tata. It was a move that marked a fundamental pivot away from the steel company’s past and toward a tech-enabled, globally competitive model of making steel. TCS, the group’s crown jewel for the last two decades, appears to be navigating a similar inflection point. The company’s CEO K. Krithivasan has been quite explicit in clarifying that the shake-up is not primarily due to AI, but to seismic changes in client expectations and the global delivery landscape.