Company Outsider | The Paranjpe paradox: Sustainability in an era of shareholder scrutiny
Many companies are facing a paradox where the need for environmental responsibility conflicts with shareholder demands for financial returns, leading to a rollback of sustainability initiatives. This issue is compounded by governments, including the US and India.
Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), articulates a sentiment echoed by many leaders of global corporations: the pressing need for environmentally responsible growth. Addressing shareholders at HUL's 92nd AGM, Paranjpe spelt it out in unambiguous words: “While the government is taking significant steps, 'India Inc. must play a crucial role in ensuring this growth is inclusive and environmentally responsible".