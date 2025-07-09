Unilever's own journey offers a stark illustration. A decade-long pursuit of sustainable growth, championed initially by former CEO Paul Polman and continued by his successor Alan Jope, has been considerably diluted. The primary force behind the retreat is the resistance from US investors, who collectively own almost half of the company and increasingly viewed sustainability initiatives as a drain on financial returns. Under Hein Schumacher, who replaced Jope in July 2023, there’s been a sharp cut-down on many of the goals the company had set for itself. That includes, as Bloomberg reported in an April 2024 piece, previous commitments to halving its use of virgin plastics by 2025 with a fresh target of cutting it to one-third by 2026. The company also dropped other pledges like ensuring 100% biodegradable ingredients by 2030, slashing food waste in its operations by half by 2025 and a commitment that 5% of the workforce would be made up of people with disabilities by the same year. Schumacher’s concern has been shoring up the company’s flagging performance. A hefty rise in its market cap since he took over suggests that shareholders believe refocusing on financials, away from sustainability, is the right way.