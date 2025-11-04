Company Outsider: TVS Motor’s rare-earth warning signal
China has relaxed its rigid stance on rare earth magnet exports, but the six-month crisis has exposed our dependence in sourcing critical inputs. The lesson: It's not time to relax yet, we are still vulnerable on the rare earth front.
Credit to TVS Motor for flagging supply-chain risk, policy timing and industry dynamics, all in one breath. The two-wheeler maker has effectively connected the three forces reshaping India's mobility landscape—the global rare-earth magnet shortage, the domestic boost from GST reform, and the shifting economics of the two- and three-wheeler market. Few automakers have been this forthright about how geopolitics and policy coherence now matter as much as consumer demand.