Company Outsider: TVS Motor’s rare-earth warning signal

Announcing its September quarter results, the company reiterated that rare-earth magnet availability "continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term". While that was before the recent concession, the broader message holds true even now. The company’s CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan said the industry "would have done much, much bigger" if magnet supply had been normal. The fact is, China may have softened its original rigid stance, but normalcy is far from guaranteed. That’s because it controls nearly 70% of global magnet processing. When it expanded export controls earlier this year, the shock was felt across global EV, wind and electronics supply chains.