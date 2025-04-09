Company Outsider: Vodafone's bailout vs Air India’s sell-off: a confusing U-turn by the government
SummaryThe Indian government's contrasting strategies towards Vodafone Idea and Air India are baffling. While the bailout for Vodafone aims to maintain competition, the privatization of Air India seems to have reduced options for passengers.
It is difficult to reconcile the Indian government’s actions in repeatedly bailing out Vodafone Idea on the one hand with its decision three years ago to let go of the state-controlled Air India (AI). In the case of Vodafone, the conversion into equity of billions of dollars in dues to the government seems to be driven by the need to prevent the vital telecom services sector from turning into a duopoly of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. While that’s a laudable objective, it doesn’t square up with the sale of Air India to the Tatas on the premise that it isn’t the government’s business to run an airline.