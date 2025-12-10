When IndiGo collapsed, its leaders were nowhere to be seen

It’s at moments like this that true leaders rise to the fore. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in the moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy," said Martin Luther King. Indeed, great leaders stand their ground when the danger is most acute. Jawaharlal Nehru entering volatile areas, confronting angry crowds, or even wading into danger to stop violence, is the surest testimony to his leadership. No matter how much criticism he faces, no one will question his right to be called one of the great leaders of our time, purely because he showed up when hiding might have been the prudent option.