For that, it has a lack of foresight to blame. In the mid-1990s, after Vinod Dham left Intel having led the successful Pentium processor development, he made frequent trips to India. At that moment, the country should have made him an offer he couldn't refuse: to lead India's semiconductor program. Taiwan did exactly that with Morris Chang in 1987, creating the world-beating TSMC. India's failure to envision a future around a pioneer like Dham condemned it to the backwaters of the semiconductor universe. Even five years ago, as the criticality of chips became obvious, India should have made a bold, all-costs-covered offer to TSMC to establish a local plant. Instead, India reached out in late 2021, after TSMC had already committed to the US, Japan, and Germany. It was too little, too late.