Company Outsider | Why no one blows the whistle until a short-seller turns up
Short-sellers have their motives, but they serve a key purpose in bringing to public attention what others don't. Hence, instead of questioning Viceroy's motives, one should look at what its report says on Vedanta.
The reaction to US-based short seller Viceroy Research’s scathing report on the Vedanta Group was as predictable as it was performative. The company, not surprisingly, called the allegations “baseless". There was also the familiar barrage of nationalist rhetoric summed up by former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national executive member Swapan Dasgupta, who tweeted: “Is there a concerted attempt by dodgy US financial entities.research organisations to undermine India’s corporates/financial institutions?"