Company Outsider: Why Sebi took 33 years to demand accountability from its own leaders
Summary
The answer likely lies in an uncomfortable truth about India's regulatory culture: senior positions are often treated as earned privileges rather than fiduciary responsibilities demanding accountability. The delay in reform wasn't mere bureaucratic inertia.
Company Outsider is a weekly newsletter by Sundeep Khanna. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story