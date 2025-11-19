Does India's regulatory culture accept this bargain? The question matters because the proposed framework demands exactly such sacrifice. The new three-pronged approach, built around the proposed Office of Ethics and Compliance (OEC), mandates radical transparency. The chairman, whole-time members, and officials down to the chief general manager level will face mandatory public declarations of assets and liabilities. Top officials will be treated as "insiders" under Sebi's trading regulations, forcing them to liquidate or freeze existing investments upon joining. In addition there will be a two-year cooling-off period when former senior officials will be barred from immediately appearing before or against the regulator.