Company Outsider: With America turning inward, Indian IT must look outward—to Europe
Indian IT companies face increased American protectionism, prompting a strategic shift towards the European market.
US President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro didn’t just amplify a tweet this week; he issued an unmistakable warning to the global IT outsourcing business with India firmly in the crosshairs. By sharing Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec’s call to “tariff foreign remote workers" and declaring that countries must pay to provide remote services to the US “the same way as goods," Navarro gave political currency to a fringe view that had appeared to have lost its currency over the past few years. Its revival brings back the risk to Indian IT, at a time when it is already reckoning with stubborn demand slowdowns and the lengthening shadow of artificial intelligence which threatens entire categories of traditional outsourcing work.