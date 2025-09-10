US President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro didn’t just amplify a tweet this week; he issued an unmistakable warning to the global IT outsourcing business with India firmly in the crosshairs. By sharing Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec’s call to “tariff foreign remote workers" and declaring that countries must pay to provide remote services to the US “the same way as goods," Navarro gave political currency to a fringe view that had appeared to have lost its currency over the past few years. Its revival brings back the risk to Indian IT, at a time when it is already reckoning with stubborn demand slowdowns and the lengthening shadow of artificial intelligence which threatens entire categories of traditional outsourcing work.

This increasing American hostility may be a signal to Indian companies that they need to diversify beyond their biggest market into Europe, which presents a viable option. According to Market Data Forecast Analysis, Europe's IT services market was worth $443.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $975.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.16%.

Already, Europe is becoming the go-to market for Indian companies, with TCS’s recent $640 million order from Danish company Tryg showing the way. It isn’t a coincidence that the Indian market leader’s last big deal was also from a European company - in January 2024 it inked a $2.5 billion contract with British insurance company Aviva. In fact, these European deals, besides the one-off $1.8 billion order from BSNL at home, have held up the company’s numbers over the past few years.

Indian IT companies’ reliance on the US was always a double-edged sword, with deep revenue dependencies but annual growth limping along at 1%–5%. As a consequence, the US share of revenues for most major Indian companies has hovered between 51% and 60% for the better part of a decade.

By contrast, Europe, always a distant second, has become a source of expansion. The big four of Indian IT - TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro - get nearly 30% of their revenues from Europe. A key factor promoting this growth is the emphasis of the European Union (EU) on data protection and privacy, as evident in the general data protection regulation (GDPR), which has driven organisations to invest in robust IT solutions to ensure compliance. The European Commission reports that by the end of 2025, 75% of European enterprises are expected to use cloud computing services, big data and artificial intelligence.This environment plays to Indian IT’s core strengths, which is why companies like TCS and Wipro are locking in multi-year transformation deals while betting heavily on local delivery and regional talent pools.

Yet, the European market remains a complex opportunity. For all its growth potential, major European economies like Germany, France and the UK are grappling with distinct and serious economic pressures, from sluggish GDP recovery to persistent inflation and energy uncertainty. These challenges have started to constrain client budgets and make growth windows less predictable.

For the better part of the last 25 years, Indian IT players have approached Europe with caution, rarely matching the aggressive playbooks they applied in the US. There are good reasons for this: language fragmentation, deeply rooted domestic competitors, smaller average deal sizes, and the sheer weight of regulatory and localization requirements have all limited widespread penetration. On top of that, Europe’s cultural and political tendency to favour homegrown vendors, along with a nuanced skepticism toward outsourcing core services to non-European firms, has long been a formidable barrier to entry.

To counter this, Indian IT companies have built robust in-region capabilities in places like Poland, Hungary and Spain. This local presence could pay off with resilience against currency shocks, and deepens institutional trust, gradually replacing the volatility and uncertainty that plague US-facing revenues.

The latest push for American protectionism does more than threaten near-term deal flow for Indian service giants. It is the clearest indicator yet that sustained overexposure to the US is a strategic liability. The opportunity now lies in doubling down on the European market through acquisitions, domain-led consulting, onshore talent investments, and local partnerships. For Indian IT companies nursing ambitions for global leadership in AI, cloud, and security-led transformation, Europe is no longer just a hedge but a viable theatre for future growth.