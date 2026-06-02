India Inc. plays it safe, and pays for it

The sudden collapse of India’s solar export boom isn’t just a sector-specific problem. It reveals something deeper about Indian business.

For decades, Indian companies have displayed great ability in identifying the most profitable point in a value chain while avoiding the most capital-intensive and technologically demanding parts of it. The approach has often delivered exceptional returns, but it has also left entire industries vulnerable to geopolitical shocks, technological shifts and changes in global supply chains.

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Solar is merely the latest example. Until recently, Indian solar manufacturers were among the biggest beneficiaries of American efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese imports. The likes of Waaree Energies Ltd., Adani Group and Vikram Solar Ltd. were exporting modules to the US at margins far higher than those available in India. That opportunity has now largely vanished. The US Department of Commerce has imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties of around 123% on Indian solar imports, in addition to earlier countervailing duties that can push the total trade burden above 200% for some exporters. At the same time, US trade enforcement has intensified its focus on tracing the origin of critical upstream inputs. This exposed Indian solar firms that depended on solar cells originating from China, even when final assembly occurred elsewhere.

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The solar industry’s predicament isn’t just the result of American protectionism. It is also the consequence of strategic choices made at home. Indian companies rapidly built module manufacturing capacity but invested far less aggressively in cells, wafers and polysilicon. By the end of 2025, module manufacturing capacity had reached roughly 210 GW, several times larger than domestic demand and vastly exceeding upstream capacity. The industry effectively specialised in the final stage of assembly while relying on others for critical inputs since it generated attractive returns with relatively modest investment. Building a fully integrated solar supply chain required far more capital, technological capability, and patience.

Indeed, this pattern appears repeatedly across India Inc.. Consider pharmaceuticals. India became a global powerhouse in formulations—one of the most profitable segments of the business. Yet, the industry remained heavily dependent on imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), particularly from China. The consequences became evident during the covid pandemic and subsequent supply disruptions, when policymakers suddenly discovered that a country celebrated as the world’s pharmacy lacked control over critical upstream inputs.

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Electronics tells a similar story. India has emerged as a major assembler of smart phones and consumer devices but most of the value still resides in semiconductors, display technologies, advanced components and intellectual property controlled elsewhere. Compare this with South Korean and Taiwanese firms, which began with assembly but steadily moved upstream into technology, components and design. Today they capture a disproportionate share of global profits. India assembles more devices than ever before, but much of the economic rent still accrues elsewhere.

What links these sectors is not a lack of entrepreneurship or ambition but a particular philosophy of capital allocation. Indian business has historically targeted return on capital. Faced with a choice between investing heavily in uncertain technologies and exploiting a proven arbitrage opportunity, it has often chosen the latter, something that investors have generally rewarded.

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The contrast with East Asia is striking. China spent decades tolerating low returns and enormous capital expenditure to build capabilities across entire supply chains, from solar wafers and batteries to telecom equipment and electric vehicles. South Korea and Taiwan made similar long-term bets in semiconductors, displays and advanced manufacturing. None of these strategies looked especially attractive from a quarterly earnings perspective but they helped secure technological leverage and strategic control.

Indian firms, by contrast, have often preferred capital efficiency to technological control. The problem is that industries built around arbitrage rarely control their own destiny. As long as labour costs remain favourable, tariffs remain supportive or supply chains remain stable, the model works well. But when technology changes, geopolitics intervenes or governments rewrite trade rules, the advantages can disappear with startling speed.

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The solar industry’s current difficulties therefore offer a broader warning. The challenge facing India is no longer participation in global value chains. That battle has largely been won. The harder task is moving from segments that offer temporary margins to those that confer enduring power.

In Company Outsider, Sundeep Khanna distills more than three decades of his experience writing on India Inc. into a thousand words of context and insights that few can bring to the table. Want this newsletter delivered in your inbox? Subscribe here.

About the Author Sundeep Khanna Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and author. His new book "Made in India: The Story of Desh Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma", co-autho...Read More ✕ Sundeep Khanna Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and author. His new book "Made in India: The Story of Desh Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma", co-authored with Manish Sabharwal, is slated for release in February 2026.