Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won just one IPL title in eighteen years. They do, however, boast of Virat Kohli, over 23 million Instagram followers and, lately, a price tag of $1.78 billion. Rajasthan Royals, equally decorated with a single trophy and without a Kohli, are valued at $1.65 billion.

In the market for Indian cricket franchises, even occasional success is worth a great deal.

In the last one month, the two franchises have been sold for over $3.4 billion. So what exactly have the Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone, Lakshmi N Mittal, and Adar Poonawalla bought?

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why have recent IPL team valuations surged despite concerns about league revenue? ⌵ Recent IPL team valuations have surged due to factors like cricket's global expansion, ownership of international franchises, and the potential for Olympic inclusion. Additionally, team ownership offers significant brand-building opportunities for influential business families and foreign investors see long-term growth potential in Indian sports. 2 What is the financial logic behind owning an IPL franchise? ⌵ Owning an IPL franchise provides a share of the central media rights deal, which is substantial, along with revenue from sponsorships, gate receipts, and merchandise. The scarcity of just ten licenses also contributes to their high value, with past acquisitions showing significant capital appreciation. 3 What are the potential risks for IPL franchise owners? ⌵ A primary risk is the assumption that India will remain a single-sport country indefinitely, as other sports like football struggle to gain traction. Declining TV ratings, reduced viewership, and shrinking advertiser participation for the IPL itself also signal potential future challenges. 4 Why is the IPL ecosystem's value reportedly declining? ⌵ The IPL ecosystem's value is reportedly declining because fewer broadcasters are willing to pay escalating prices for media rights, leading to stagnant revenue projections. Consolidation in India's media business and a lack of high bids from Big Tech also contribute to this trend. 5 What is Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion to balance bat and ball in the IPL? ⌵ Sunil Gavaskar suggests reviewing the four-over restriction for bowlers, proposing that a bowler who takes wickets could be rewarded with an additional over. He also advocates for trying new rules in city-based leagues to assess their impact on leveling the playing field.

For an easy answer, look no further than the other franchise owners. Reliance Industries Ltd. controls Mumbai Indians, the Jindals Delhi Capitals and the Sanjiv Goenka Group Lucknow Super Giants, while Shah Rukh Khan has Kolkata Knight Riders. Owning an IPL franchise has become the ultimate membership card for Indian business, the equivalent of a box at Lord’s for the English establishment—only louder, more lucrative, and watched by several hundred million more people.

There’s some financial logic too. The BCCI distributes roughly ₹484 crore per season to every franchise from the central pool. Franchises also earn through sponsorships, gate receipts, merchandise, and, significantly, a share of the central media rights deal, currently worth ₹48,390 crore. What makes an institution like Blackstone write a nine-figure cheque, though, is simpler than any of this: the irreplaceable scarcity of just ten licences. RCB was bought for $111.6 million in 2008 and sold for $1.78 billion in 2026, generating a CAGR of approximately 16.5%, which beats the returns from most conventional asset classes over the same period.

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Having written those cheques, the new owners face a fork in the road. The Glazer family bought Manchester United in 2005, loaded the club with $787 million in debt, extracted dividends for two decades, and watched the team finish 15th in the Premier League last season (though this year’s performance has vastly improved). Steve Ballmer bought the basketball team LA Clippers for $2 billion in 2014, then spent another $2 billion on a new arena. The Clippers are now valued at $5.5 billion.

There is little evidence the IPL’s billionaire class is going the Ballmer path. The riches from the latest deals are not flowing back into the game’s infrastructure. Former Test cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently noted in an interview that most grounds hosting IPL fixtures are old, with boundaries never designed for T20 hitting. They need to be redrawn, outfields upgraded, facilities for spectators modernised, all requiring sustained capital investment. Have we seen that happening?

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The deeper vulnerability lies beyond the boundary rope. The entire investment thesis in franchise cricket rests on one precarious assumption: that India will remain a single-sport country indefinitely. FIFA is finding it difficult to sell India broadcast rights for the 2026 Football World Cup—the world’s biggest sporting event. That’s because ostensibly the beautiful game offers few advertising slots while cricket’s format is built for advertising with every ball a potential commercial break. Indian broadcasters, the few that are there, have constructed their entire revenue architecture around it, making other sports commercially irrelevant.

India’s badminton team recently returned from Denmark having won bronze at the sport’s equivalent of a World Cup, the Thomas Cup. Doubles star Chirag Shetty posted: “Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened, and it seems like no one cares.” A nation of 1.4 billion people has squeezed its entire sporting attention not just into a single sport but a single private tournament whose popularity is showing strain.

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The warning signs are all there. Midway through IPL 2026, TV ratings have dropped sharply while average viewership is down and advertiser participation has shrunk. At Eden Gardens, which once averaged 90,000 spectators for the final day of a test match that was already done and dusted, empty sections appeared during a recent KKR fixture. Sure, a single season doesn’t represent a trend, but viewer fatigue is a slippery slope.

The billionaires and the celebrities are buying a near-monopoly on Indian sporting attention—a BCCI-guaranteed licence to the one event that advertisers, sponsors and fans have supported so far. Whether that buoyancy will continue, is a big if. A bigger question is what some of India’s athletes are quietly raising: when does this country finally become a sporting nation, rather than a cricket one?

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In Company Outsider, Sundeep Khanna distills more than three decades of his experience writing on India Inc. into a thousand words of context and insights that few can bring to the table. Want this newsletter delivered in your inbox? Subscribe here.