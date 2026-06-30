New CEO, old problem: Can Bata India ever become cool again?

The shoe has been pinching Bata India Ltd. shareholders for a while now, with its stock down 56% over five years. Not surprisingly, when the company announced that Sanjay Rao, a veteran of Nike and Zara, would take over as its next CEO, its stock surged over 15% initially, with investors behaving like a crowd spotting a legendary coach at a struggling football club.

Their enthusiasm is understandable: Bata India is desperate to shed its image as the provider of sturdy, uninspired school shoes and catch the premium athleisure wave. Who better to spearhead that transformation than a man who spent years managing Nike’s retail operations in Europe?

Yet, the market’s euphoric reaction exposes a flawed trope: the belief that a high-profile leadership change is in itself a remedy for a complex corporate identity crisis.

Bata India’s problem is that it’s stuck with the image of being fuddy-duddy. For the past five years, outgoing CEO Gunjan Shah aggressively pursued the mantra of “premiumisation and casualisation”. He shrank mass inventory, launched Sneaker Studios across hundreds of stores, and expanded premium lines like Hush Puppies.

Bata India’s outgoing CEO Gunjan Shah. But for all his efforts, the numbers from FY26 tell a grim story. While revenue was largely flat at ₹3,515 crore, consolidated net profit plummeted 59.4% to ₹134.2 crore. The pain peaked in the March 2026 quarter, when net profit collapsed 95.2% to ₹2.2 crore, dragged down by voluntary retirement scheme costs as the company shed legacy overhead. Shah’s premiumisation succeeded in pockets, but it failed to scale fast enough to offset slowing growth in core mass categories.

India’s footwear market is undergoing a value migration. The premium segment, which includes aspirational sneakers, athletic wear and lifestyle brands, already accounts for more than half the market by value and is growing at nearly twice the rate of mass-market footwear. That is precisely where Bata India is losing out. When an urban millennial wants a high-end sneaker, they don’t step into a Bata showroom; they walk into Nike, Adidas, Puma, or ASICS. Widely trusted for utility and durability, Bata’s brand equity is a solid anchor but it also makes it almost impossible to pivot into an aspirational lifestyle brand.

The company’s existential struggle finds its perfect mirror in India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Maruti has been India’s king of the road, built on the Alto and Swift. Its brand equity was simple: cheap to buy, fuel-efficient, and easy to repair. But when India’s middle class grew wealthier and demanded premium, aspirational cars, Maruti discovered the limits of its own success. Every early attempt to compete in the luxury segment, most notably with the premium Kizashi sedan, failed. A consumer willing to spend ₹15 lakh did not want to park a vehicle bearing a mass-market badge in their driveway.

Maruti Suzuki needed a Nexa to physically and visually decouple its premium offerings from the mass-market. (Company Handout) Maruti only cracked the premium code when it accepted a fundamental strategic truth: you cannot premiumise a mass brand from within. It had to physically and visually decouple its premium offerings by building Nexa, a separate dealership network with distinct branding and a detached customer experience. Bata India, conversely, has attempted to premiumise inside its legacy family showrooms, meaning a ₹6,000 pair of Hush Puppies sits next to ₹400 school shoes.

History suggests that while new leaders can change a company’s trajectory when the engine is intact, they are powerless if the business model itself resists alteration. In the retail space, Ron Johnson, who masterminded the revolutionary Apple Store, failed when he moved to J.C. Penney in 2011, alienating the core, price-sensitive customer base while failing to attract upscale shoppers who found the brand uncool.

This is the exact tightrope Sanjay Rao must walk. If he applies his Nike and Zara playbook too aggressively by converting legacy stores into high-end, minimalist athleisure boutiques, he risks pricing out the middle class and destroying the high-volume foundation that keeps Bata’s 2,150-store network viable.

A leadership change can optimise operational efficiency, but it cannot easily rewrite years of brand identification in the consumers’ psyche. At Bata India, Rao faces the challenge of altering the DNA of a legacy brand such that the fickle, brand-conscious sneakerhead accepts Brand Bata as cool. But he needs to do this without alienating the traditional family shopper.