Tata vs Chandra has every business family on alert

Every Indian business family would have been put on alert by the latest developments at the Tata Group. It isn’t every day that an owner with an effective 65.9% holding is rebuffed by an unlikely coalition of appointed directors and a professional chairman.

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What happened at the fateful Tata Sons board meeting—where non-executive director Venu Srinivasan and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George, along with CFO Saurabh Agrawal, voted against the owner and in favour of a professional chairman—may serve as a warning to other families against the perils of ceding control while inducting outsiders as part of professionalising management.

The last time this happened, although under entirely different circumstances, was in 2023, when the Burmans, having built a 25% stake in Religare Enterprises, found themselves up against a recalcitrant executive chairperson, Rashmi Saluja, and a complicit board over their open offer to raise their stake. That ended well, though, with the Burman family gaining control of the company and Saluja forced to retreat amid regulatory penalties.

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That seems to be the natural order of things and not just in India. Howard Buffett, who officially took over as the Non-Executive Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway this month, is Warren Buffett’s eldest son. While Greg Abel is the CEO, the junior Buffett is there to protect the family legacy. In a September 2026 letter, Warren Buffett laid down the distinct responsibilities of Abel and his son: “Greg runs the company; Howard will guard its culture and values—both worth more than anything on our balance sheet”.

Howard Buffett, the new non-executive chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. While Greg Abel is the CEO, the junior Buffett is there to protect the family legacy.

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That’s not very different from Noel Tata’s relationship with Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., the vehicle for the owners to keep control of the vast conglomerate. Noel Tata, and indeed, every other past chairman of Tata Trusts, sees his role as ensuring that the group’s founding principles are not compromised by professional executives. The group suffered in the past—for example in 1996 when Ratan Tata handed the task of building the Tata Group’s non-banking financial services firm Tata Finance to Dilip Pendse, considered a financial genius. Pendse, who killed himself in 2017, used his position as head of such a trusted brand to conduct “illegal carry forward transactions”. When he was finally outed, it was the Tata brand that took a hit.

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For a group whose founding principles centre around ethics and national good in the real sense, these are huge blows and are taken seriously, unlike in other companies which might take a more lenient view.

If the rest of this drama plays out as scripted on 17 September, it could well turn the clock back on the professionalisation of Indian family business, something that has gained momentum over the last few years. The KPMG Global Family Business Report of 2026, which covered 41 countries including India, noted a real shift in executive leadership across the world, with business families handing day-to-day operations to external professional managers. The report projected that direct, purely family-run management will likely drop drastically, with estimates suggesting only 12% of family firms will be entirely family-managed by 2035 (down from nearly 49% historically).

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Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. in South Mumbai. (Reuters)

That may sound logical but it conceals the deep-rooted fears Indian business families harbour of losing control to professional managers or seeing their authority diluted. Earlier this month, Mint quoted an Executive Access study which found that even when an older patriarch inducts a successor or a professional CEO, full control is rarely transferred. The patriarchs frequently remain on the board indefinitely to counter fear of the business veering away from family values.

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If, eventually, Noel Tata’s ability to preserve the ethos that has driven the group for over a century, is constrained by those from outside, it would be a blow to the trend of Indian families handing over management to competent professionals instead of their family members. That isn’t a reflection on Chandrasekaran’s contribution but a question mark on the rest of the protagonists in this saga.

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Suddenly, a high-powered board may be seen as a liability if principal shareholders feel it could act against their interests. Shareholder pressure and regulatory norms will prevent a return to the days of bhai bhatijawad (nepotism) that was the norm in the past. But, for good or bad, other families will certainly be more circumspect about what they let go to professional managers and what they retain control over.

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In Company Outsider, Sundeep Khanna distills more than three decades of his experience writing on India Inc. into a thousand words of context and insights that few can bring to the table. Want this newsletter delivered in your inbox? Subscribe here.

About the Author Sundeep Khanna Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and author. His new book "Made in India: The Story of Desh Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma", co-autho...Read More ✕ Sundeep Khanna Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and author. His new book "Made in India: The Story of Desh Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma", co-authored with Manish Sabharwal, is slated for release in February 2026.