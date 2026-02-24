The bottomless pit that is BSNL

More than six years after the government poured ₹69,000 crore for its revival and nearly two years after it paid ₹132 crore to Boston Consulting Group for a strategic transformation roadmap, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. is firmly back where it has spent most of the past two decades—in the red.

In its latest reported quarter, October-December 2025, the state-owned telecom company posted a loss of ₹1,302 crore. For the nine months ended December 2025, total losses stood at ₹3,709 crore, sharply up from the ₹2,521 crore loss in the same period a year earlier. What’s more, a performance review has flagged widespread loss across regional circles, forcing BSNL into what it calls another “financial reset”, the umpteenth one since 2009.

A year ago, there was a brief spark of hope. In October-December 2024, BSNL had posted an operating profit of ₹264 crore, its first in 18 years, triggering a wave of congratulations. A closer look revealed the profit was largely an accounting artefact: BSNL had switched its depreciation method and shifted some employee costs, dramatically lowering reported expenses. The same tailwinds carried into the following quarter, then faded.

A year later, BSNL is back with losses. Higher depreciation and amortisation, bloated network operating costs, and an employee bill that still consumes nearly 38% of revenues continue to weigh on its bottomline. The cynical reading: needing something to show for the ₹3.28 trillion in cumulative bailouts committed across three revival packages, the corporation managed two quarters of accounting-assisted profit, and is now scrambling as reality reasserts itself.

The cousin in the skies It is difficult to avoid the comparison with Air India, India’s previous white elephant, which bled taxpayer money for decades before the Tata Group took it off the government's hands in 2022. Like BSNL, it went through endless restructuring plans, consultants’ roadmaps, and ministerial promises. Like BSNL, its workforce—protected by political considerations—remained far too large for the revenues it generated. The Tata takeover was delayed by years precisely because no government wanted to be seen presiding over the privatisation of a national carrier.

The Air India story also illustrates one of privatisation's most under-appreciated lessons: the healthier the asset at the time of sale, the better the price it fetches, and the more likely it is to turn around under new ownership. The government ultimately received around ₹18,000 crore for Air India, a fraction of what a solvent, well-run airline might have commanded.

India has seen the opposite play out too. When the government divested a controlling stake in VSNL to the Tata Group in 2002, the company was profitable, even as its monopoly on international telephony was about to end. The Tatas paid a fair price, eventually rebranded it Tata Communications, and built it into a thriving global connectivity business.

Tortured trajectory BSNL’s tortured trajectory, on the other hand, seems to be following that of Air India. At least Air India could argue it held meaningful market share and that its removal would limit consumer choice on key routes.

BSNL has no such defence. Its wireless market share is a threadbare 8% and its average revenue per user (ARPU) is around ₹90, way below Airtel’s ₹259 and half that of even the struggling Vodafone Idea’s ₹186, because a large portion of its user base is 2G/voice-only or in rural areas.

Sure, there is a principled argument for keeping a fourth player in the market. Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea all hiked tariffs by 20-25% in mid-2024, and have signalled further increases ahead. BSNL's entry-level prepaid plans, starting well below ₹100 for a month of basic calling, do offer a genuine option for low-income users. After last July's private-sector hikes, BSNL added nearly 3 million subscribers in a single month as price-conscious customers scrambled for its cheaper plans. But within months, it was losing subscribers again. A business that gains customers only when rivals overcharge isn’t viable in the long term.

Lessons from privatisation Across the world, state-owned telecom monopolies are a relic. Britain privatised BT in 1984; it is now a global operator across 170 countries. Germany's Deutsche Telekom, France's Orange, Japan's NTT, all were partially privatised or publicly listed from the 1980s onwards, and all became sharper businesses for it. The government's role in telecom should be that of regulator and spectrum allocator, not majority shareholder writing annual cheques.

BSNL’s assets, including its vast fibre network, its tower footprint in remote areas and its spectrum are genuinely valuable. The question is not whether India needs that infrastructure, but why the taxpayer must indefinitely subsidise a loss-making PSU to maintain it.