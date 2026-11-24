“The name is Bonda”. Coming days after the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the actor chosen to play James Bond in the next film, the ad from Kerala Tourism was bound to draw attention. But with its clever play on the popular Indian teatime snack (two golden bondas replacing the zeros in the 007 emblem), a purely local makeover of the world's most famous fictional spy, it managed something far more valuable—to make its audience smile.

The beauty of the ad is its simplicity—the cultural reference is obvious to any Indian and is neither too clever nor woke. Vitally, it isn't preachy, with references to diversity and heritage, amid images of verdant landscapes, houseboats, and Kathakali dancers. That’s a recurring problem with many such ads meant to attract tourists. Sometimes people just travel without such lofty aims.

Time was when Indian advertising came up with such funny ads at regular intervals. An egg that wouldn't break or a bus that didn't fall apart despite being packed to the rafters—all these simply aimed at making us laugh, product placement and brand recall be damned. For years, Amul gave us a running commentary on India using clever wordplay and gentle irreverence. The message has always been don't take yourself or anything around you too seriously. Fevicol used absurd situations, such as a tug-of-war involving an elephant, to turn a bland industrial product into a source of national merriment.

At some point Indian ads, with a few honourable exceptions, changed character. Maybe the stakes are higher, the competition stiffer, and the money just too much to be justified by levity. Whatever the reason, over the last 10 years we seem to be engulfed by ads that are unashamedly purpose-driven and from brands that increasingly want to be seen as agents of social change. Regardless of whether the product is chocolate, a car, earrings, or even detergent soap, the ads that sell them must address gender equality, discrimination, sustainability, mental health, or other such weighty matters. Nothing wrong with that, but when ad after ad, irrespective of the ethics and morality of the product it’s trying to sell, goes all pious on us, it can get a bit much.

Thus, there is sheer hypocrisy in Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff celebrating the colours of India during Holi in an ad for Vimal Elaichi, a surrogate for its pan masala brand with the same name. This product is a serious public health concern, and trading in the imagery of togetherness and celebration to sell it is cynical exploitation.

Even worse are the obligatory tearjerkers which play on the parent-child relationship or a migrant returning home or the loneliness of an old woman. Accompanied by appropriate music and visuals, these are intended to associate human goodness and virtues with the brand. The emotional manipulation is very predictable and often nauseating.

There are several reasons for this shift in Indian ads. For one, marketing is highly data-driven, which means campaigns need to have a clear, measurable objective with a defined target audience such that the final metrics add up. Humour and wit, much more difficult to measure, don’t stack up.

Also, multinational brands increasingly operate with global positioning and share common creative frameworks. This means advertising is often less rooted in local experiences and more aligned with a universal template. For evidence, look at Coca-Cola’s Open Happiness and Share a Coke campaigns, which travelled across markets with a common underlying idea, even though local teams adapted their execution.

Of course, the main reason for sanitised, often tedious campaigns is the fear of offending that one person somewhere who is waiting to be offended. A joke can be misconstrued or misunderstood and used to generate controversy. So a sentimental ad about inclusion is preferred to one that might take a dig at the eccentricity of a particular community.

It wasn’t always so.

Through its heyday, Air India's famous Maharaja poked fun at people and social conventions. The impish humour was endearing, making the fat maharaja eminently likeable. That’s unthinkable today. When Sprite’s 2023 ad featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui joked that Bengalis would rather go hungry than make an extra effort, it provoked a severe backlash, forcing the company to withdraw the Bengali version and apologize.