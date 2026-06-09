Why Tata Sons’ resistance to listing rests on weak, outdated arguments

For over a century, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. has enjoyed the well-deserved reputation of balancing corporate ambition with fiduciary responsibility. Central to it has been its trust-held structure. By shielding the holding company from short-term market pressures, it allowed the group to build foundational national assets in sectors like steel, power, technology, and aviation, while pioneering corporate philanthropy long before it was codified by law.

Yet, the premise for keeping the holding company off the public market has fundamentally changed because Indian business has evolved, mostly for the better.

The coordinated campaign by several current and retired Tata executives against a Tata Sons listing, refuses to accept that. By pressing the Reserve Bank of India to grant an exemption from its Scale-Based Regulation framework, the group is asking for an exemption based on past realities.

The RBI framework was introduced to address systemic contagion risks after major shadow-banking collapses. You could well argue that’s unlikely to happen with Tata Sons. But central banks cannot set rules based on sentiment or beliefs. Stripped of the corporate romanticism that is inevitable when the Tata name is invoked, the arguments offered to bypass the rule appear flimsy.

The most frequent defence is that public markets, with their obsession over quarterly earnings, will hamstring Tata Sons’ ability to deploy patient capital into complex, long-term projects. This misrepresents both the Indian market and the group’s own recent record.

Consider what determined promoters have achieved on public bourses. Habil Khorakiwala at Wockhardt pursued a bold, quarter-century-long bet on novel antibiotic research at a time when global pharma had largely abandoned the field. Public shareholders waited through years of uncertain returns while Wockhardt funded cutting-edge drug development.

Meanwhile, being unlisted hasn’t always translated into pioneering bets by Tata Sons. The group didn’t invest early to catch the AI wave, risking missing the bus entirely. It invested large sums in Tata Neu, a reactive and undifferentiated move, producing a me-too super-app that has largely flopped. Even its $14-billion foray into semiconductors via Tata Electronics was not a lonely, long-term gamble but a late, reactive response to a global chip crisis, partly derisked by massive government subsidies. CG Power from the Murugappa group secured approvals under the same subsidy scheme simultaneously, albeit for the less capital-intensive assembly-and-testing end of the value chain. The unlisted structure hasn’t quite produced the long-term boldness its defenders claim.

A second argument holds that public shareholders demanding profit maximisation will compromise the group’s charitable mandate. This pits corporate governance against philanthropy in a false binary. A Tata Sons listing would change neither the ownership structure nor the voting control of the Tata Trusts. In any case, the 2% CSR spending requirement is merely a baseline, and many Indian tech giants routinely exceed it without public shareholder resistance.

What’s more, Tata Trusts’ philanthropic reach hasn’t grown substantially in recent years. Based on their published accounts, annual disbursements have run at roughly ₹600 crore. It is instead the listed operating companies like TCS and Tata Steel that now run robust, well-funded CSR programmes doing enormous social good with explicit shareholder backing.

Some proponents argue that Tata Sons must remain private to quietly absorb liabilities from bleeding subsidiaries, citing the roughly $1.3 billion Docomo settlement related to Tata Teleservices and the massive losses in Air India. Using capital from profitable enterprises to bankroll failures in unrelated verticals isn’t a great practice, and listed Indian holding companies do trade at significant discounts to their net asset value, a penalty the market routinely applies for exactly this kind of internal capital allocation.

Finally, the argument goes that since Tata Sons has repaid over ₹20,000 crore in standalone debt, it has no direct public fund exposure and deserves exemption. The RBI’s April 2026 clarification definitively closed this route, ruling that indirect receipt of public funds through listed group entities cannot be treated as private capital. Tata Sons is the only Core Investment Company on the RBI’s upper-layer list. Every other entity, from Bajaj Finance to Aditya Birla Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, is an operating lender that has accepted the framework. That Tata Sons alone demands a structural carve-out tells its own story.

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The Tata group’s century of nation-building was always a function of the people who ran it, men for whom ethical conduct was instinct, not compliance. The idea that it cannot absorb a listing—that a philanthropic impulse persisting for over a century would erode under quarterly earnings calls—gives the structure far too much credit and the culture far too little. The RBI directive cannot stop the Tatas being the Tatas. It is merely asking them to be accountable in the way every other large financial entity in India must be. That is not a threat to the Tata legacy.