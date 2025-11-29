What happens when seasons shrink to just two in a year? In a village where it has not rained for 15 years, is it wrong for a child to think that there are only two seasons: summer and winter? Kadvi Hawa (Dark Wind) is a 2017 feature film by Nila Madhav Panda, exploring the theme of climate change and its impact on the lives on the margins. A blind old man is fearful that his son will commit suicide due to failed crops and piling debts. A debt collector who wants to move his family from a cyclone-prone coastal village to one where it never rains. The two are getting into a weird alliance that may or may not save their families. Available on Prime Video.