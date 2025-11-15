Climate Change and You: Will COP30 offer a breakthrough in fighting the climate crisis
Bibek Bhattacharya 7 min read 15 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
In this edition, we discuss the importance of the COP30 climate summit, how the world has broken a heat safety barrier, India's vulnerability to extreme weather, and much more.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story