The hope for 1.5 is fading fast

Exactly 10 years ago, the world signalled that climate change is a serious threat to life on the planet, and with the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, put into place the current international mechanism for combating the crisis. The foundation of the Paris deal was the agreement that atmospheric heating had to be kept below 2 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial levels) by 2100, and that nations would strive to further limit this to below 1.5 degrees Celsius. The latter is the true heating barrier, beyond which life on the planet will face all kinds of nightmare scenarios.