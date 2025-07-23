Corporate Outsider | Tesla and Mahindra: A drive in parallel universes

Company Outsider is a weekly newsletter by Sundeep Khanna. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) group chairman Anand Mahindra welcomed Tesla’s India entry with a friendly “Competition drives innovation, and there’s plenty of road ahead” post on X. His confidence is not misplaced. In the most recent quarter, M&M surpassed Hyundai to become India’s second-largest automaker by volume.

But his aplomb obscures a more fundamental truth: Tesla and M&M operate in two entirely different markets - not segments. Indeed, in automotives, they belong to two parallel universes. Their vehicles, customers, pricing, and value propositions are so distinct that the two brands are unlikely to ever compete directly in India.

It’s a common fallacy to treat the Indian automobile market as a single, homogenous entity. In reality, it is bifurcated into two sharply distinct sectors: a mass-market, value-conscious segment that forms more than 99% of volumes, and a narrow, high-end luxury segment that is economically and behaviorally different.

While Tesla, M&M, and Indian EV market leader Tata Motors, are loosely grouped under the electric vehicle (EV) banner, that’s where the similarities end. Tesla is entering at the very top of the pyramid, with its first offering in India priced at over ₹60 lakh (more than twice what the most expensive EV from Tata Motors costs). That places it squarely in the ultra-premium category alongside German brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW. By contrast, EVs from M&M and Tata Motors are tailored for cost-conscious customers and are promoted for their cost-saving benefits like lower running costs compared to petrol and diesel vehicles.

No one will buy a Tesla in India to save on fuel bills. The US company’s brand promise revolves around performance, tech-savvy design, and global cachet. M&M’s promise, like that of Tata Motors, is rooted in practicality and affordability. The distinction is critical.

In 2023, the entire luxury car segment in India accounted for just over 51,000 vehicles. That’s a number Tesla sells in the US every month. It sold 657,000 units in China last year, despite growing competition from domestic giant BYD. By contrast, Tata Motors sold over 61,000 EVs in India last year. Clearly, Tesla cannot win the volume game in India simply because at its price points, volumes simply don't exist.

Tesla’s India ambitions are often rationalized in terms of geopolitical strategy. The country offers a hedge against an increasingly protectionist China, and the tag of being one of the few remaining “unconquered” markets of scale. But while India may be the world’s third-largest car market, it is not one for luxury EVs.

There is also little reason to believe that the Indian government will bend over backward for Tesla. Unlike in the past, when market access was often traded for manufacturing commitments, today’s policy approach is more guarded. Import duties are unlikely to be slashed, and Tesla will have to adhere to conditions like local sourcing and production.

The government’s stated target of 30% EV penetration by 2030 will be achieved primarily through sub- ₹15 lakh vehicles, which is the domain of Indian carmakers, and increasingly of Chinese companies like BYD. Tesla has no product in this space and, more importantly, no roadmap to get there.

Despite promises of a $25,000 EV, Tesla has repeatedly deprioritized its commitment to produce an affordable EV. Five years ago, Elon Musk announced it would arrive in three years, only to go back on his promise in 2022. Today, Tesla’s focus has shifted to the robotaxi platform. The message is clear: affordability is not the current focus.

India’s car market is not just small at the top, it is fiercely cost-conscious at every level. According to a recent Crisil Ratings report, used car sales in the country are expected to grow at twice the pace of new car sales in FY26. Significantly, the average age of used cars has declined to just 3.5 years, a strong indicator that consumers are looking for newer vehicles at lower price points.

Maruti Suzuki chairman R.C. Bhargava recently noted that only the top 12% of Indian households can realistically afford a car. The other 88% struggle to afford even the entry-level models. This reality further underlines the irrelevance of Tesla’s pricing strategy in the Indian context.

Tesla's India foray is unlikely to ruffle feathers at M&M or disrupt the broader market. If anything, it will reinforce the market's duality of a high-end niche for brands like Tesla, and a mass-market battlefield where the real action takes place. Anand Mahindra and his team can rest easy: Tesla's India drive is on a completely different highway.