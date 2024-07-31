Dear investor, you don’t have to run a mutual fund on mutual funds

Now, let’s say you invest directly in stocks, but only in a few. If the price of one of these stocks crashes, the overall value of your portfolio is likely to drop dramatically. But when you invest in an equity MF, there is bound to be some diversification. Or as the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) points out: “In other words, you don’t lose out on the entire value of your investment if a particular component of your portfolio goes through a turbulent period."