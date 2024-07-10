newsletters
Delayed Live: India won the T20 World Cup because of Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Vivek Kaul 8 min read 10 Jul 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Summary
- The only truth among all the explanations on offer is that India won the T20 World Cup because of Dhoni. Why? Because we won by seven runs.
In the city I grew up in, TV was first broadcast on 2 October 1984. We got our first TV set two months later, on 25 December. It was a black-and-white Uptron. And I have been watching live cricket since then. In the four decades that have followed, I have spent a lot of time watching live cricket broadcasts in India, largely following the matches of the Indian men’s cricket team.
